Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive to examine support for those facing quarantine after return from Spain

NI death toll remains at 556Scroll down to see how Monday unfolded

Passengers pictured returning from Palma, Spain at Belfast International airport where face covering are now mandatory for all travellers and a 14 day quarantine has now been imposed. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

The NI Executive will examine measures to support those facing a 14-day quarantine after returning from Spain.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the subject was the only item on the agenda at a remote meeting of ministers on Monday.

Mr Swann said the Department for the Economy is engaging with employers to make sure there is flexible support for those in quarantine, and is also talking with travel insurers.

The UUP MLA also said the Department of Finance is exploring whether the furlough scheme can be used, while the Executive Office is updating advice on NI Direct.

He appeared before the Assembly following the meeting to answer an urgent oral question from health committee chairman Colm Gildernew on his decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for those returning from Spain.

Mr Swann told MLAs that his decision was supported by the Executive and had been based on detailed scientific information.

"The evidence was considered so strong that delay was not feasible, the risk to the Northern Ireland population was too great to delay another day," he said.

"I will continue to make decisions based on scientific information to determine which countries may be removed or added to the exemption list, and will move quickly to remove any country when the evidence supports this.

"The health and safety of the people of Northern Ireland is my main priority."

The sudden introduction of the measure led to consternation among holidaymakers.

It comes after the Department of Health announced a 21 further positive cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Northern Ireland since the weekend.

No new deaths were recorded as a result of the virus, with 556 deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak.

To date, 5,912 people in Northern Ireland have been diagnosed with the virus.

