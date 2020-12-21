Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive votes against introducing GB-NI travel ban

555 new cases and 7 new deathsDepartment of Health death toll rises to 1,203Four possible cases of mutant strain in NI undergoing testing, Foster saysScroll down for live updates

The Executive has voted against introducing a travel ban from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

An emergency meeting was held on Monday night to discuss the issue after a new strain of coronavirus was discovered in southern England.

Sinn Fein proposed an immediate ban on GB-NI travel but the vote was defeated with only the SDLP backing the motion. The DUP, the UUP and the Alliance Party voted against introducing a ban.

Prior to the meeting Health Minister Robin Swann circulated a paper to Executive colleagues feeding back from his consultation with the attorney general on the legalities of imposing travel restrictions in response to the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant.

It is understood Mr Swann recommended issuing guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

The minister has also advised that anyone arriving into the region self-isolate for ten days.

Mr Swann is also understood to have called for further preparatory work to examine legal issues around the potential of introducing a formal travel ban.

It is understood ministers backed Mr Swann's paper at Monday night's meeting.

Prior to the meeting Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy circulated to all executive ministers a written response to Mr Swann's paper expressing "dismay and astonishment" that he was not moving immediately to instigate a ban on travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Murphy called on Mr Swann to reconsider the position he has set out in his paper.

It comes after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill urged a ban on travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader was speaking after the Republic of Ireland and a host of European countries introduced a travel ban.

"We are facing a very grave situation. The Executive must meet tonight," Ms O'Neill wrote on Twitter.

"There is no time to lose in agreeing a travel ban from Britain. Belfast and Dublin must act together to keep everyone on this island safe."

An identical tweet was also sent from the account of Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.

On Monday evening First Minister Arlene Foster told UTV that closing Northern Ireland to travellers from the rest of the UK would have serious ramifications

The new strain of coronavirus has probably already arrived, the DUP leader added, but warned against threatening supply chains in response.

She said ministers were very concerned about the highly infectious mutation and tests were ongoing.

"It is a very simplistic thing to say, ‘let’s close Northern Ireland off'," Mrs Foster said.

“That has ramifications and as First Minister I have to take all those into account as well.

“I have always tried to be proportionate and balanced in everything that I have done through this crisis, and I am going to continue to do that.”

Those in the highest level of restrictions in England, Tier 4, are already barred from travelling to Northern Ireland.

She said she understood the risk posed by travelling was “small in nature” compared to other matters and warned supply chains could be affected.

“If it is small we have to level that up against the proportionality argument, in other words, what harm is it going to do if we stop people travelling into Northern Ireland,” she added.

On Monday there were a further seven coronavirus deaths and 555 new cases reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health death toll now stands at 1,203 while the total number of cases is 62,497.

There are 446 confirmed inpatients with Covid-19, while 30 patients are in ICU. Hospital occupancy is at 95% and 86 care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

