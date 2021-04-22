Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive ‘will keep looking’ to ease restrictions faster

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown. Picture: Press Eye

The Executive will "keep looking to see” if coronavirus restrictions can be eased faster as some close contact services are set to reopen on Friday, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.

But it will depend on the impact of imminent relaxations on Covid-19 transmission rates, the next of which will see some services such as hairdressers reopen and driving tests resume, she said.

Friday will also see the reopening of outdoor visitor attractions, resumption of driving lessons and tests and a return to competitive sports for clubs.

Non-essential retail, gyms, swimming pools and outdoor hospitality will reopen next Friday.

"We have to see what the impact is of relaxations and then make an assessment as to whether we can move dates forward," Mrs Foster said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill urged "caution to go alongside the lifting of the restrictions".

Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill were speaking together at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown on Thursday.

They praised preparations for reopening carried out by businesses and organisations and said the resumption of more services and activities from Friday are steady steps forward that will make a significant difference.

"I am grateful and proud to see the impressive levels of innovation and energy from businesses and organisations to ensure a safe re-opening of services and activities. We must all continue to do our bit to stop the spread of Covid-19 to enable us to keep moving forward,” said Mrs Foster.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the success of the vaccination programme and the efforts of the public has allowed “good headway” to be made.

"Incredible work has taken place across sectors to ensure they are operating in the safest possible environment. We must all do everything we can to stay on top of the virus and support more progress.”

Earlier on Thursday, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there will not be "perfect alignment" in the reopening of society in Northern Ireland and the Republic, with the Irish government holding off on announcing relaxations until May.

He said there will be "some gaps", primarily due to to the differences in the speed of vaccination programmes in the two jurisdictions.

Ms O'Neill said throughout the pandemic, they have "tried to be as aligned as we can be". "Unfortunately just with the way the virus has spread, at different times, we have been at different stages and currently that's where we are," she said.

"I'm hopeful that as the vaccination programme rolls out across the 26 counties that we will get back to the point where we will be more aligned and also work together to deal with what is still going to be a challenging period ahead."

Mrs Foster said the Taoiseach recognised the vaccination programme "made the difference" in terms of Northern Ireland's progress out of lockdown.

"There is some concern in the fact that there are some cases of the Indian variant in the Republic of Ireland, and we need to keep an eye on that," she added.