Coronavirus Northern Ireland: First Covid-19 death in over a week and 68 new cases

Over 6000 vaccines were administered in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Northern Ireland has recorded its first coronavirus death since May 18, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll in the region from the virus now stands at 2,153.

Another 68 cases of the virus were diagnosed on Friday, bringing the total number of people with a positive test since the outset of the pandemic to 122,575.

A total of 1,695,321 vaccine doses have been administered, with 1,040,697 first doses and 654,624 second doses.

On Friday 6,010 vaccine doses were dispensed in Northern Ireland, with 2,364 people receiving their first dose and 3,646 their second.

Everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to book a vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health's coronavirus dashboard is no longer updated at the weekend after a fall in coronavirus cases and deaths. It will next be updated on Tuesday due to the bank holiday weekend.

In the Republic of Ireland there were another 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

There were 90 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 35 were in intensive care.

Meanwhile, an expert has said people should be "very concerned" about the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, but "reassured" by the scale of the vaccine rollout.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast that the variant was "clearly more transmissible".

"We need to be reassured that we're in a very different position now in that we've got a highly vaccinated population and we just need to continue moving at speed," he said.

Prof Harnden added: "We do know that with this particular variant you do need two doses to offer complete protection, and so we're very, very keen to make sure that all those, particularly higher risk groups, that's the over-50s and those with underlying illness, receive their second vaccination as soon as feasible."

He said people had been "very surprised" by how "quite staggeringly effective" Covid vaccines had been in prevent severe illness.