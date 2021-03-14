Coronavirus Northern Ireland: First day without a Covid-19 death since October as 143 new cases recorded

Northern Ireland has recorded its first day without a death from Covid-19 since October 10 last year.

The death toll from the virus in the region remains at 2,098. In the past week 19 people have died from the virus, the same tally as the week before.

Northern Ireland saw a spike of the virus late last year, with a harsh lockdown imposed from Boxing Day in an attempt to stop its spread.

The Stormont Executive will meet next Thursday to consider the restrictions, with the majority remaining in place until April 1.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was "heartening news that no deaths from Covid have been reported in the north today".

"There are bright days ahead. Stay safe everyone," she said.

A further 143 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed on Saturday after 3,712 tests were carried out on 1,325 people.

Since the start of the pandemic 114,896 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 180 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 23 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 93%, while 24 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 16 active outbreaks of the virus.

Over the past week a total of 1,311 people have been diagnosed with the virus. This represents a rise from 1,190 the week before.

The Belfast council area saw the highest number of cases over the past seven days with 282. Mid Ulster had 134, while Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had 125.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest number of cases over the past week with 41, Derry City and Strabane had 79, while Newry, Mourne and Down had 94.

Mid Ulster had the highest case rate per 100,000 people over the last seven days with 90.8. Belfast had 82.6, while Mid and East Antrim had 80.1.

Fermanagh and Omagh also had the lowest with 35.1, Newry Mourne and Down had 52.2 and Derry City and Strabane had 52.4 cases per 100,000 people over the past week.

A total of 676,334 vaccinations have been carried out to date, with 623,948 first doses and 52,386 second doses.