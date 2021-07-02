Coronavirus Northern Ireland: First death reported in month and increase of 1,000 positive cases in week

One death and 339 new positive casesDeath toll stands at 2,156

The first coronavirus death for almost a month was reported on Friday by the Department of Health.

Prior to this, the last death took place on June 8, according to its dashboard.

The total deaths recorded by the department since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,156.

The latest official statistics also show new positive cases increased by over 1,000 in the past seven days.

In that period, 2,077 people have tested positive, significantly up from 1,251 the week before.

A total of 339 new positive cases were reported on Friday.

Some 127,787 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Currently there are 26 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 101%, and seven facilities over capacity.

There are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,046,141 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,168,739 first doses.

It comes as health officials urged people in Kilkeel, Omagh and neighbouring areas who are not suffering from the effects of the virus to get tested as a result of a spike in Delta variant cases in the area.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also taking place in other locations.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the increasing cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland meant additional measures in local areas are needed.

The Department of Health have encouraged people in Kilkeel and Omagh to come forward for rapid testing, with one in three people with Covid-19 not presenting with any outward symptoms.

"As society reopens and the Delta variant becomes dominant, it was inevitable that we would see a rise case numbers. However, we are not powerless and it is important we continue to do what we can to limit the spread,” he said.

"The testing interventions that have been put in place have been effective in helping us identify cases. However, it is clear that transmission rates are remaining high in some areas so these additional measures are important.

“For anyone living in Kilkeel, Omagh and the surrounding areas I would encourage you to avail of this rapid testing, if you don’t have any symptoms. You could have the virus and unwittingly spread it to your friends and family.

“It continues to be essential that if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate promptly and book a PCR test immediately in the usual way.”

A temporary Lateral Flow Device (LFD) assisted testing site has been set up in South West Regional College in Omagh. Booking is not required and people can simply turn up and get tested.

A LFD test collection site is now open at Kilkeel Leisure Centre and people can collect packs to enable self-testing in their own home. The department said these new sites supplement the existing LFD Collect and LFD Home Delivery options available to people.

Mr Swann also welcomed the arrival of mobile vaccination clinics at a number of locations in Northern Ireland this weekend.

A Belfast Trust mobile bus will be at Belfast City Hall on Saturday between 2.30pm and 8.00pm.

Also on Saturday, a Southern Trust walk-in COVID vaccine clinic will be open at the Quays in Newry, beside Boots, from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

A South Eastern Trust vaccination bus will be at Castlewellan Community Centre, 32 Circular Road, Castlewellan, on Saturday from 11.00am – 7.00pm.

On Sunday, it will be Newcastle’s turn, with the bus located at Donard Park Car Park from 11.00am – 7.00pm.

Those attending these facilities must bring photographic ID and where possible their Health and Care number.