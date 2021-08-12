Coronavirus Northern Ireland: First Minister Paul Givan in favour of scrapping all Covid-19 restrictions by end of September

First Minister Paul Givan has said he’d like all remaining Covid-19 restrictions removed before the end of September.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Givan said Northern Ireland is now approaching the point “where we need to move away from the regulations” as a proportionate approach to the virus and said it was time for “personal responsibility” to be the model going forward.

“I would be hopeful that we’re going to see progress over the next two to four weeks and then we’ll be able to take a final decision about the need to keep these issues in a regulatory format,” he said.

Some remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be eased from Monday after the Executive agreed to changes, including the end of close contacts being asked to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated.

There will also be changes for schools as class bubbles will no longer be required from the start of term. In hospitality, there will be an end to the rule of only six people allowed to sit together in pubs and restaurants.

However, the rules on social distancing and face coverings remain and post-primary students will still have to wear masks in class.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the move will allow further steps towards normality for pupils when schools return at the end of the month.

“The removal of the requirement for schools to use formal bubbles should provide schools with more flexibility allowing pupils to move around into different classrooms and facilities. However, in order to support effective contact tracing, schools will be asked to ensure pupils remain in consistent groups, where possible,” she said.

“In relation to face-coverings, given the current high incidence of infections here, I am content that they will continue to be used in post primary settings for six weeks, with a view to removing the requirement as soon as it is advisable.

"For subjects where social distancing is possible, such as drama in a large hall, face coverings may no longer required,” she added.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed three more Covid-linked deaths on Thursday, along with 1,610 new cases.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Executive had taken a “cautious approach” in a move “fully supported by public health advice”.

The changes were agreed following discussion of a paper submitted by Health Minister Robin Swann.

The change on self-isolation will see people who are notified as close contacts not having to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated. It will bring Northern Ireland into line with England, where the change is also taking effect on Monday.

However, close contacts will still be advised to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on day two and eight of the process and if someone tests positive, they must continue to self-isolate even without any symptoms.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the decision to change Covid self-isolation rules and said it shows the benefit of being fully vaccinated.

“Getting both vaccine doses significantly reduces your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus,” he said.

“The more we can push up Northern Ireland’s vaccination take-up the more we can reduce pressures on our health service in the weeks and months ahead.”

In other moves agreed by the Executive, the limit on the number of people allowed to meet outside in private gardens will be moved, further and higher education along with night classes will resume in person. Support bubbles will be scrapped and the requirement to maintain social distancing at all times on public transport will be lifted.

Conferences and exhibitions will be allowed to resume as will outdoor raves. However, nightclubs remain without a reopening date.

Workplaces and indoor premises here will still have to comply with at least 1m of social distancing.