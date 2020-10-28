Coronavirus Northern Ireland: First person aged 19 or under dies after contracting Covid as nine further deaths reported

Man aged under 20, who passed away in the Derry and Strabane area, is the youngest person to die in NI after contracting the virusRobin Swann warns there is “no such thing as invincibility” from Covid-19Bed occupancy rate sitting at 103% as hospitals struggle to deal with second waveSinn Fein questioned over timeline to repay Covid business grantsDeath toll rises to 680Scroll down to read Wednesday's coverage

The first person aged 19 or under has died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It comes as a further nine people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has now risen to 680.

The Department of Health's dashboard reveals the young person died in the Derry and Strabane area on Tuesday.

A further 840 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 36,394.

There are 352 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 44 patients in intensive care. Thirty-seven patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is currently 103%.

There are 100 active outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

Speaking after the news emerged, Health Minister Robin Swann warned that there is “no such thing as invincibility” from Covid-19.

“It has been clear in our messaging all along that age isn’t solely a factor with Covid-19,” he said.

"It can affect anyone at any age and unfortunately we have seen that in a number of cases involving under 30 and 40 year olds.

“That has been replicated across all jurisdictions as well so there’s no such thing as invincibility from this virus."

Meanwhile, the Irish Government is ready for any requests from Northern Ireland authorities to transfer patients suffering from Covid-19 to ICU beds.

No request has been made but north-south contacts are intensifying as the situation in Northern Ireland worsens.

