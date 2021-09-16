Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,071 cases

Death toll rises to 2,483

The Department for Health has reported another five coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,071 new cases.

It brings the death toll to 2,483.

Over the past seven days, case numbers have decreased from 10,609 in the previous week to 9,075.

Death are also decreasing. There have been 39 in the past week compared to 51 the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were between 10 and 14 years of age.

The second highest percentage of individuals testing positive are those between 5 and 9 years of age.

Since testing began 223,076 have been found to have the disease.

Hospitals are currently sitting at 106% capacity with nine over capacity.

There are 38 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 33 on ventilators.

In Antrim and Altnagelvin Hospitals 50% of the beds in ICU are occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There is an outbreak at 112 care homes.

Meanwhile, the Department for Health has said it is bracing for a “difficult winter ahead” to tackle Covid and the usual seasonal pressures.

A spokeswoman said in order to prepare for the “upcoming challenging period” it has commissioned a set of integrated winter and surge delivery plans from the health trusts across Northern Ireland in a bid to ease hospital pressures.

Asked if lockdown plans were being considered, she said it was a matter for the Executive.

Earlier this week, the first minister said the Executive would be meeting next week to consider further measures.

Meanwhile, the latest vaccine figures show over 2.5million have been administered, of which 1.3m were first dose and almost 1.2m the second.