Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,133 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,353

3,763,001 vaccines administered in total in Northern Ireland to date.

Five Covid-19 related deaths and a further 1,133 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures, issued on Thursday, take the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 3,353.

A total of 694,425 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR, which may have an impact on the number of coronavirus cases being reported by the Department of Health.

There are 142 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in care homes across Northern Ireland.

Hospital occupancy across the province is at 107%, with three Covid patients in intensive care currently.

Nine hospitals are operating over capacity, including Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City, Causeway, Craigavon, the Mater, the Royal, South Western Acute and Ulster.

There are 479 inpatients with Covid overall throughout the region’s hospitals.

In the last seven days, there have been 23 coronavirus-related deaths - a decrease from 36 the previous week.

The highest percentage of people testing positive for the virus in the last week have been those aged 30 – 34.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,763,001 vaccines have been administered in total throughout Northern Ireland.

The figures show 984,834 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.