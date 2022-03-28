Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,204 new cases

Five further deaths linked to Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Five new deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,204 new positive cases have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

The figures from the Department of Health means the death toll now stands at 3,306.

Hospital occupancy levels are at 106% with 481 inpatients with Covid-19, including four who need intensive care.

There are currently 165 outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes while 1,360 have been confirmed.

Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout has also seen 3,754,122 jabs administered.