Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,549 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,856

Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Thursday, the Department of Health has reported.

Another 1,549 positive cases have also been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases has risen over the past seven days from 11,163 to 11,514.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 2,856 deaths have taken place that were linked to the virus.

There were 29 deaths in the past seven days.

Hospital occupancy is sitting at 104% with 35 patients currently in ICU being treated after being diagnosed with coronavirus, 24 of whom are on ventilators.

There are six hospitals reporting overcrowding, with South West Acute Hospital sitting at 13.95% over capacity followed by Belfast City Hospital sitting at 13.48% over capacity.

Other hospitals who are reporting overcrowding are Antrim, Mater, Royal Victoria and Ulster Hospitals.

There are 33 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland.

As of noon on Thursday a total of 2,970,478 vaccines have been administered and 328,358 booster jabs have been given.