Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,698 new cases reported as Executive split on vaccine passports

Stock pic.

Five new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

The latest figures continue to show the strain on the healthcare system with 10 hospitals over capacity and the system operating at 106%.

There are 429 people in hospital with Covid.

It comes as the Executive is to discuss a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann calling for an implementation of a mandatory Covid vaccine scheme.

The DUP has said it will await details around proposals for mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland before deciding whether to support the move, with their support seen as vital to determining if the scheme will proceed.

However, a number of prominent DUP members, including current Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and former Economy Minister Paul Frew, have voiced opposition to the proposal.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson laid out his opposition on social media as he claimed: “The introduction of domestic Covid passports in Northern Ireland would be yet another unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people’s personal lives.”

It comes as a further 1,698 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,243 tested over the past 24 hours.

The total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,802.

A total of 296,111 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 50 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 10,653 people have tested positive, an increase from 8,347 the week before.

There are 429 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 471 inpatients seven days ago.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 106%, with 10 hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

The figures show 35 people are currently in intensive care, two below Monday’s figure.

There were 207 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 217 the previous week.

There are currently 34 active outbreaks in care homes, with two less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 2,831,525 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,347,213 first doses.

There were 7,665 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 213,561 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Earlier on Tuesday. when asked about potential DUP opposition to any vaccine passport proposal, Ms Long told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster she hoped they would be “open to the evidence”.

She also argued the passport scheme for hospitality settings should have been introduced earlier in the pandemic but said it was not a “silver bullet” and added she didn’t think it would be appropriate in “places like supermarkets”.

Health Minister Robin Swann has called for a phased introduction of mandatory passports and his proposals are set to be discussed at the Executive on Wednesday. It is not yet clear whether a final decision will be taken at that meeting.

The powersharing administration currently recommends that nightclubs and other entertainment venues use Covid status checks on entry, but it has stopped short of making it a legal requirement.

The issue has sharply divided the five-party coalition in Belfast, with the SDLP and Alliance having been calling for weeks for a mandatory certification system as a way to make venues safer and drive up vaccination uptake rates.

The two main parties in the Executive - the DUP and Sinn Fein - had resisted those calls for compulsory passports, instead expressing a preference for a "partnership approach" with the hospitality industry.

A DUP spokesperson said a final decision had not been taken.

"We need to see the detail of the Health Minister's proposals and how this would be managed. We will then come to a decision," they said.

"We feel the best way to maximise vaccine take-up is to encourage rather than force.”