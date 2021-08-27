Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,875 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,337

Five further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,875 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

Friday’s figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,337.

Read more Northern Ireland remains worst Covid infected UK region

A further 1,875 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 6,785 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 195,433 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 46 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, up from 40 the week before.

Over the past seven days 11,664 people have tested positive, up from 11,233 the week before.

There are currently 383 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 45 in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 104% and seven facilities are over capacity.

There were 273 Covid admissions in the past week, down from 304 the previous week.

There are currently 129 active outbreaks in care homes – an decrease of five in the past week.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,434,651 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,279,093 first doses.

Meanwhile, thirty-six deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week analysed by statisticians.

The fatalities happened in the week August 14 to 20, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,140.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources than the toll reported by Stormont's Department of Health.

It is always higher than the department's total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The Department of Health's death toll stood at 2,291 on August 13.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Of the 3,140 deaths recorded by Nisra by August 13, 2,097 (66.8%) occurred in hospitals, 794 (25.3%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 235 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to August 20, the deaths of 1,039 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes deaths that occurred in care homes and care home residents who died in hospital, having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up just over 33% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to August 20, 43 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

This is a slightly different figure from the death occurrence number.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week August 14 to August 20 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 75.5% of the 3,129 Covid-19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and August 20 2021.