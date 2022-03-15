Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 2,605 new cases recorded

Death toll rises to 3,258

Over eight million vaccine doses have been administered up to early May. Photo: Danny Lawson

The Department for Health has reported five more coronavirus-linked death and 2,605 new cases.

In the past seven days 15,262 positive cases have been reported compared to 15,591 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 5.6 million tests have been carried out resulting in 657,197 individuals testing positive.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 1,003 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 35 and 39 years at 10.3%.

There have been 16 deaths in the last seven days compared to 24 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 107% capacity with nine out of eleven hospitals running over capacity.

There are 506 Covid inpatients, of whom four are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 157 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 3,258.

Over 3.7 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, 1.3 million second doses and 971,449 booster jabs.