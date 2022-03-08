Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 2,669 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,237

Five Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,669 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths recorded in the latest figures occurred outside the current reporting period.

The latest figures on Tuesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,237.

A total of 641,509 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 15,131 people have tested positive, an increase from 14,854 the week before.

Some 19 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 23 the week before.

There are currently 467 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 240 admissions in the last seven days - a slight increase from 237 recorded the week before.

The figures show two people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 104% capacity.

Eight of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 163 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,732,407 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 965,891 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.