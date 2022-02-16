Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 2,889 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,165

Five people have died after contracting Covid-19 and a further 2,889 have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Some 18 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 23 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,165.

There are currently 172 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 2,889 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 596,742.

Over the past seven days 18,953 people have tested positive, a decrease from 24,909 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are 474 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. Seven of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 107% with nine hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

The only hospitals not sitting over capacity are the Mater, Downe and Lagan Valley.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,702,230 vaccines and 945,608 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Yesterday also saw the official lifting of all legal Covid-19 requirements in Northern Ireland, meaning many regulations which were necessary by law have instead taken the form of guidance issued to the public.

For example, the wearing of face coverings will no longer be a requirement in enclosed public areas, but people are still encouraged to wear masks in health and social care settings, on public transport and in enclosed indoor settings.

Covid status certification will also no longer be legally required in any settings and venues hosting events and conferences won't have to collect visitor information. However, hospitality and entertainment venues will still be encouraged to use recommended guidelines. Vaccine certification will continue to be available to anyone who needs it to travel abroad.