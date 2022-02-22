Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 2,951 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,189

Five new Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,951 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

Two of the deaths recorded in the latest statistics fall outside the current reporting period.

The latest figures on Tuesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,189.

A total of 611,437 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 17,091 people have tested positive, a decrease from 20,443 the week before.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - an increase from 23 the week before.

There are currently 495 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show nine people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 107% capacity.

Ten of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 164 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,712,897 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 952,800 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.