Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 3,059 new cases reported

Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen ten further deaths in total, with five deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 3,059 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 6,500 positive cases in the region, with 3,476 recorded on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 3,072.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 3,648,134 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,412,596 first doses and 1,308,483 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 907,675 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.