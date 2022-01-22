Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 3,476 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,067

The Department of Health has confirmed a further five deaths linked to coronavirus and 3,476 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,067.

The department also noted that 3,645,986 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

Full statistics are not released at the weekend and the department’s dashboard will be updated on Monday January 24.

As of Friday, several relaxations on coronavirus rules have come into force across Northern Ireland.

Premises that serve alcohol will no longer have to stick to table service and the “rule of six” in which tables are limited to six people has been dropped.

The self-isolation period for positive cases has also been dropped from seven days to five.

Other changes include scrapping a limit on the number of households meeting indoors, the guidance on working from home will move to doing so where possible and the requirement for providing proof of exemption for wearing a face covering will be dropped.

From midday on Wednesday, January 26, other rules will be relaxed including dropping the use of vaccine passports for pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Nightclubs can reopen and events with indoor standing and dancing can return.

In a briefing paper presented to the Executive this week, ministers were told that while hospital admissions and Covid bed occupancy increased in the last week, they have peaked and started to fall slowly in the last few days.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and statistical geneticist, has expressed alarm at the rolling back of restrictions. It comes amid an estimated 18,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland every day and a daily tally of more than 100,000 positive cases across the UK.

However, Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young, has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the future.

“I don’t think we’re near the end of the pandemic yet but I think in terms of the way the virus is behaving in this country, I think that we’re moving to a position where it will be endemic,” he explained.

“I think I am delighted as everyone else is that we’re in a position to be able to relax some of the restrictions, no-one wants to see those in place any longer than required.

“I believe the Executive has made a very reasonable decision to take the brakes off but not throw everything out the window, and waiting to see how things go over the next three weeks before making the next round of decisions.”