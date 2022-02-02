Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 4,769 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,120

The Department of Health has reported five new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 4,769 new Covid-19 cases have been identified over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s latest statistics take the total number of Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,120.

A total of 552,246 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 28,293 people have tested positive and some 31 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI.

There are currently 357 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, an increase of 20 people since yesterday.

The figures show 13 people are in intensive care, with 10 individuals needing ventilators, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 105% capacity with eight facilities over capacity.

There were 169 Covid admissions in the past week, down from 213 in the previous seven days.

There are currently 175 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,672,192 vaccines have been administered in total across Northern Ireland.

The figures show that of these, 923,893 booster vaccinations have been given.

On Wednesday, the department also announced that the COVIDCert NI app has now been updated to include official confirmation of booster doses.

is likely to be particularly important to international travellers, particularly as the EU has introduced a new policy under which vaccine certificates are not recognised if your most recent dose was more than 270 days ago.

Currently in Northern Ireland, proof of vaccination against Covid is a legal requirement of entry for nightclubs, and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 people or more.

While Covid certification is no longer legally required in pubs and licensed restaurants, the NI Executive still strongly encourages its use in such settings.