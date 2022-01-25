Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 5,023 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,077

Five new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 5,023 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Tuesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,077.

A total of 515,096 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 30,808 people have tested positive, an increase from 23,815 the week before.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 38 the week before.

There are currently 393 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 21 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 104% capacity with seven facilities over capacity.

There were 178 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 235 the previous week.

There are currently 213 active outbreaks in care homes, a reduction of two on the previous seven days.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,652,360 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 910,230 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has urged people in Northern Ireland to sign up for a new Covid-19 antiviral drugs study.

The trial run by the University of Oxford is open to those aged over 50 as well as adults with an underlying health condition, if they test positive for Covid-19.

People in those categories can sign up to the PANORAMIC trial as soon as they receive a positive PCR or lateral flow test result. They need to be experiencing Covid-19 symptoms that began in the last five days to be eligible to enrol.

A current antiviral being developed – Molnupiravir – has been shown to reduce the risk of death or hospitlisation from Covid.

Mr Swann said: “Vaccines remain our most important defence against the effects of Covid-19, but these antivirals are vital in helping to protect the most vulnerable from serious illness and hospitalisation.

“Patients from Northern Ireland are among the thousands who have received the new drugs but at least 6,000 more participants are needed across the UK as soon as possible. This is so that expert scientists can understand more about how to deploy these life saving treatments in the health service more widely later in the year.

“If you’re eligible, please step forward for the PANORAMIC trial and play your part in helping us to learn more about medicines which could save thousands of lives.”