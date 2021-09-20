Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,020 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,509

Michelle O'Neill has issued a winter warning as she returned to duties on Monday.

A further five coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,020 new cases have been reported in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The death toll here now stands at 2,509.

A total of 2,506,669 vaccines have been administered.

Hospital capacity is at 102% with six sites over capacity.

There are 379 inpatients with Covid in hospitals, of which 33 are in intensive care and 27 patients with Covid are on ventilation. ICU occupancy is at 87%.

In the last seven days a total of 8,277 positive tests have been registered – compared to 10,256 in the previous week.

The highest proportion of those who tested positive over the past seven days was the 10-14 age group at just over 17% of overall cases.

Meanwhile, there are currently 107 care homes dealing with active coronavirus outbreaks, and of these 72 are symptomatic, 29 asymptomatic and six unknown.

Monday’s figures come as deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill revealed Covid-19 "totally floored her". The Sinn Fein vice president was back at Stormont on Monday after battling the virus having been double-jabbed.

"It was a pretty scary experience, it totally floored me for a number of weeks but I'm very glad to be back on my feet and to be doing well, and I'm very grateful for all the good wishes," she said.

"I come back today in advance of what's going to be a busy week, some very important legislation going through the Assembly today, particularly the organ donation bill, I'm so delighted to see it get to this stage."

Speaking ahead of the next meeting of the Executive on Thursday Mrs O'Neill issued a winter warning, saying decisions in relation to lifting remaining restrictions should be cautious.

"Thursday's Executive is going to be a very important one in terms of decisions around what comes next," she said.

"Clearly we are experiencing very high levels of Covid, a very difficult time for the health service. Healthcare staff are stretched to full capacity and really exhausted after the last 18 months, and they continue to really feel that pressure.”

However, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said a date should be put forward for the end of coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland in order to help local businesses recover.

Mr Lyons said he would be against the introduction of another lockdown.

His comments come after a request was made to the Ministry of Defence to send up to 100 armed services medics to Northern Ireland to help deal with the pandemic and pressures on the health service.