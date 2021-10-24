Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,061 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,661

Over 2.6m vaccines have been administered to date. Photo: Reuters

Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 15 further deaths in total, with 10 deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,061 cases of coronavirus were reported in the latest figures.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,661.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,614,760 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,320,807 first doses of the vaccine administered.

The Department also confirmed 48,783 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and senior UK health chiefs are calling on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 amid mounting concern over rising infection levels ahead of Christmas.

Boris Johnson said vaccines will get the country through the winter and out of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson, who has said there are no plans for another lockdown, said: "Vaccines are our way through this winter.

"We've made phenomenal progress but our job isn't finished yet, and we know that vaccine protection can drop after six months.

"To keep yourself, your loved ones, and everyone around you safe, please get your booster when you get the call.

"We can and will beat this virus but only if we listen to the science and look out for each other.

"This is a call to everyone, whether you're eligible for a booster, haven't got round to your second dose yet, or your child is eligible for a dose - vaccines are safe, they save lives, and they are our way out of this pandemic."