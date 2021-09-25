Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,120 cases reported

2,514,225 vaccines have been administered to date in Northern Ireland. Stock image

The Department of Health has reported another five Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, and a further 1,120 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The new number brings the total death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,538 as of Saturday.

To date, 2,514,225 vaccines have been administered in total across the region and a total of 232,816 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend and the next full update will be on Monday September 27.

On Friday, Enniskillen native Margaret Keenan (91) who became the first person in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine, was given her winter booster jab.

The NHS also revealed that over 350,000 people have booked a booster and over 1.5 million eligible people have been invited to get a booking.

Last week, the Department of Health announced that young people aged 12 to 15 in Northern Ireland will be offered Covid vaccines most likely beginning in October, while all over-50s and healthcare staff will be offered booster jabs.

An estimated 900,000 people will be eligible to receive a booster jab in Northern Ireland, and there are about 98,000 young people aged 12-15 in the region that will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine with parental consent sought prior to vaccination.