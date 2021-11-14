Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,377 cases reported

Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen eight further deaths in total, with three deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,377 cases of coronavirus were reported in the latest figures.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,792.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,808,111 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,343,956 first doses.

The Department also confirmed 195,396 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Meanwhile, a leading expert has said Covid-19 victims and bereaved families in Northern Ireland should mobilise immediately to influence the terms of reference of any statutory investigation.

Public inquiry lawyer Michael Imperato, of Watkins and Gunn, said victims, their families, and the public and private sectors must have their say on any future probe into the pandemic.

Northern Ireland has seen one of the highest death rates of any developed country during the pandemic.

Mr Imperato said: "It is inevitable there will be a public inquiry.

"Now is the time for impacted groups and victims in Northern Ireland to seek to shape its form and the nature of the investigation with the aim of securing fair outcomes.

"Once such a probe starts, it is too late to do that.

"Influencing the scope of a public inquiry is a major battle, and if those who want to do it are unprepared for the fight, ultimately, they lose out.

"A failure to involve Northern Ireland victims and their families, as well as all the relevant elements of the public and private sectors in the terms of reference will ultimately undermine confidence in the good faith of any inquiry."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he intends to launch an inquiry in Spring 2022 and that its aims and remit will be announced early next year.

The UK Government says it wants to work with the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales on its scope.

Mr Imperato, who represented victims of the contaminated blood scandal, said it is imperative the facts about how it was handled in Northern Ireland come to light.

"Covid did not happen only in London. Any inquiry will require a Northern Ireland focus if we are to truly understand what happened," said Mr Imperato.

"A lesson learnt from the infected blood inquiry is that victims and their families need to come together now and place themselves in the middle of the debate if they are to be seen as credible by decision makers.

"The key questions they want answered will only be addressed if they make themselves heard as a collective."