Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,457 cases reported

Death toll rises to 2,797

A further 1,457 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 294,413. Stock pic.

The Department of Health has confirmed a further five people have died after contracting Covid-19.

Monday’s figures also show another 1,457 new cases.

The latest figures see the death toll has rise to 2,797.

Some 32 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease of 50 on the week before.

There are currently 40 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Monday, a total of 2,814,862 vaccines and 200,442 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed the booster programme would be rolled out to the over 40s and teens aged 16 and 17 could get their second jab.

Over the past seven days 10,490 people have tested positive, an increase of over 2,000 from just 8,068 cases from the week before.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

There are 412 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals and hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 104% with seven hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Causeway, Daisy Hill, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital and Ulster Hospital.

Antrim and Craigavon hospitals are both currently over 50% occupied in ICU with Covid-19 patients.

The figures show 37 people are currently in intensive care with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 28 of these patients on ventilators.

Shane Devlin, chief executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust warned the health care system was close to breaking point after a night of “extreme pressures” at Craigavon Area Hospital’s A&E.

Ambulances were only accepted for immediate life-threatening circumstances and staff were asked to clock in for work if they could as the facility was operating above capacity.

At its peak there were 108 people in the emergency department with 32 people needing beds. Only three were available.

A second ambulance divert was again put in place on Monday morning at Craigavon Area Hospital less than 24-hours after the original divert on Sunday evening.

Across the two hospitals in the Southern Area Trust, in Daisy Hill and Craigavon, there are currently 141 Covid inpatients, with 123 of these being treated at Craigavon.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for coronavirus restrictions to be reintroduced following a night of “extreme pressure” at Craigavon, with Mr Devlin warning the system was “on the edge”.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Alex Easton said he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The North Down representative said he took ill last Wednesday, and tested positive on Thursday.

"Late on Wednesday I began feeling extremely unwell with a headache, fever and a cough. I booked a test for Thursday and received a positive result," he said.

"My priority is to keep those around me safe including the public and friends and family so I will be isolating until the following Thursday as instructed, and cancelled all my meetings, appointments and attending the NI Assembly."

Mr Easton said he has been "forced into his bed" with the virus, adding that although he has received his vaccination, the illness has been "tough to handle".

"I dread to think what it would be like having not taken the vaccination.

"Fortunately, I am starting to recover and thank those who have sent me kind wishes for a speedy recovery, they are very much appreciated," he added.

The independent MLA – and former Justice Minister – Claire Sugden is also isolating until test results are through. She said she had a cough, but did not expect to have the virus.