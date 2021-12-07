Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,658 cases

A further 1,658 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 331,476.

The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that five people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Some 26 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a slight decrease from 28 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,907.

There are currently 32 active outbreaks in care homes.

Over the past seven days 12,519 people have tested positive, an increase from 11,562 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

There are 317 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 35 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. 28 of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 105% with nine hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Monday, a total of 3,133,807 vaccines and 457,821 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.