Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 1,933 cases

The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that five people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a slight increase from 26 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,912.

There are currently 32 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 1,933 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 333,409.

Over the past seven days 12,465 people have tested positive, an increase from 11,747 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

There are 329 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. 30 of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 105% with eight hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Monday, a total of 3,149,534 vaccines and 470,949 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.