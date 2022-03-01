Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 2,567 cases

A further 2,567 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Photo: Stock

Five people have died after contracting Covid-19 while a further 2,567 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Some 19 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 29 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,213.

There are currently 159 active outbreaks in care homes.

The total number of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began has risen to 625,020.

Over the past seven days 14,457 people have tested positive, a decrease from 17,428 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are 473 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with five confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. All of these patients in intensive care are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 107% with ten hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

The only hospitals not operating over capacity is Causeway, Downe and Mater Hospitals.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,723,619 vaccines and 960,276 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.