Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five further deaths and 889 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,504

889 positive cases and five deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe.

Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen eleven further deaths in total, with six recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 889 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,504.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,505,607 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

Saturday saw 477 total vaccines administered.

Meanwhile, the rules around international travel are to be relaxed in Northern Ireland from next month.

The traffic light system for international travel will change from October 4, with a single "red list" of destinations and a "simplified process" for travellers for the rest of the world.

Proposed changes to pre-departure and post-arrival testing for travellers are under consideration and will be discussed by Executive ministers next week.

The changes come following a meeting of UK Government ministers.

The new travel framework is to simplify the current process, a statement from the Northern Ireland Executive said.

There were also changes to the red list, with a number of countries, including Turkey, Egypt and the Maldives, removed from the red list from September 22.

Anyone travelling from the EU and the US who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate or take a day eight PCR test.

From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, Israel and New Zealand, will be included in the policy.

It comes after the UK Government announced a relaxation of international travel rules.

It was confirmed on Friday that people arriving into England who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from the end of October they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.