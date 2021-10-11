Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five more deaths and 1,109 new cases

The Department for Health has reported a further five coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,109 new cases.

In the past seven days 8,907 positive cases have been reported compared to 7,701 in the previous seven days.

Since the pandemic began 4.5million tests have been carried out resulting in 250,930 individuals testing positive.

The Fermanagh and Omagh area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 540 per 100k of population respectively.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 10 and 14 years at 21.8%.

There have been 20 deaths in the last seven days compared to 21 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 103% capacity with seven out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 329 Covid inpatients, of whom 35 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 69 active outbreaks.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,593.

Currently in Northern Ireland, over 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered, 1.3 million first doses and 1.2 million second doses.

Of the eligible age groups, those with the lowest take up are 16-17-year-olds at 50% - who have been offered the vaccine since August – and then 18-29 year old’s at 75% who have been offered it longer.