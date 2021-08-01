Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five new deaths reported with 13 across the weekend, as 1,072 new cases recorded

The Department of Health is working to clear applications after technical problems. Pic PA

The Department of Health has reported another five deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, during the latest statistics published on Sunday.

It brings the total number of deaths across the weekend to 13, after eight deaths were reported on Saturday’s figures.

They also reported there has been a further 1,072 positive cases of the virus within the past 24 hours.

The latest death figures mean the toll here now stands at 2,194.

The department also revealed 2,262,641 vaccines have now been administered in total.

The Department of Health only published limited figures on the weekend. The next full update will be on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has said Northern Ireland holidaymakers travelling on Tuesday can apply for an online Covid certificate, as they apologised for the previous technical disruption to the service.

The COVIDCert NI online service and app has been restored to service on the NI Direct website, with the department advising those travelling on August 3 can now request a certificate.

The department had staggered the application process for those applying, in order to try and avoid disruption to the service with a deluge of applications.

They appealed for anyone travelling after Tuesday not to make an application yet, with further information to be given to those travelling after this date.

The latest update follows frustration from passengers this week after the Northern Ireland COVID Certification Service struggled badly with technical glitches.

The department once again apologised for the frustration users had experienced applying on the system.

“Some applications will be processed manually and applicants will be contacted via email on what to do as they progress,” they said.

“Whilst service has resumed it is being managed in a controlled and phased way and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted.

“The first process will involve proof of identity. 87% are now progressing through this step automatically. The remainder are validated manually. Those requiring manual verification are being processed as a priority.

“Once you have completed your proof of identity checks we will notify you directly by email later today, telling you when you can go online or on the app to request a certificate.

“We would appeal to those travelling outside of the 2 August that they do not apply at this time and help us help their fellow citizens.

“Further communication will follow in relation to those travelling after 2 August 2021. With an update on plans to extend the periods when applications can be accepted.

“The Department would wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many of our citizens.”

More than 10,000 people got vaccinated at temporary walk-in centres across the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Dozens of centres have been operating across the country over the bank holiday weekend as the vaccination programme continues at a significant pace.

Long queues have been observed at many across the weekend, with many young people among those waiting in line for a first jab.

Twenty of the centres will be open through Sunday and Monday.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid, who visited a centre in Athlone on Sunday, said the walk-in initiative would be used again, but not on such a widespread scale as the bank holiday weekend drive.

"Due to the success of it we are looking at how we will utilise it now going forward," he told RTE.

"So we do expect to use it again in a very targeted and focused way not just generally walk-ins but very targeted, focused and promoted. So we do expect to use it again."

Saturday also saw Ireland mark a landmark in the vaccine rollout when the country overtook the UK in terms of percentage of adults fully vaccinated.

It represented a significant turnaround after the early stages of the vaccine programme were hit by delays associated with EU supply issues.

In the spring there was speculation the UK might even move to donate surplus vaccines to Ireland later in the year to help it address the shortfall in jabs.

Since then Ireland's rollout has accelerated significantly.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said 72.4% of adults were fully vaccinated in Ireland, compared to 72.1% in the UK.

"A brilliant effort by everyone involved," Mr Martin tweeted.

Responding to images of queues at the walk-in centres on social media, Health Minster Stephen Donnelly tweeted: "Just fantastic to see this! We should all be so proud of our collective enthusiasm and buy-in to our national vaccine programme."

Ireland also reached another less positive milestone on Saturday as the number of cases reported in the country since the pandemic began hit 300,000.