Coronavirus: Northern Ireland football club confirms player tested positive after Saturday fixture

A Northern Ireland football club has confirmed one of its players has tested positive for coronavirus after playing a match on Saturday.

In a statement last night Hanover FC said one of its players tested positive after a fixture against Coagh Utd Reserves.

"Hanover FC had no knowledge of the testing prior to confirmation of the positive test at 6.30pm this evening.," the Co Armagh club said..

"Immediately then took all precautionary measures by contacting Hanover players, the opposing club along with MUFL (Mid Ulster Football League) and liaising with NHS via their helpline for advice which has now been passed on to all in question.

"We also immediately cancelled a planned function and have arranged for a deep clean to be performed by qualified contractors. Again we would wish to stress that this is something that we had no prior knowledge but following the swift actions taken upon discovery we hope that this will help in ensuring all those in direct contact with the person in question remain unaffected."

In a statement issued by Coagh United FC, the club said it was informed at 7pm last night that a player from the visiting team had tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said after taking advice from the NHS and MUFL anyone that was playing in the Reserves match has been told to monitor themselves for the next 24 hours and that if they have any symptoms of the virus that they should get tested immediately.

"If anyone has been in the Social Club this evening for our darts competition; the advice is that you are at very low risk, the statement added.

"However should you feel any symptoms over the next 24 hours, you should get tested.

"We are sincerely sorry for this. This is something that is completely beyond our control. We will keep you updated with all information."

Crew United FC, based in Crumlin, said in a statement that all its senior teams have been stood down from football activities for the next two weeks arising from a confirmed case of the coronavirus in an opposition team on Saturday.

"We would stress that no one from our club has been tested for, or had symptoms of, the virus. However we would ask everyone to remain vigilant and if they show any symptoms to use the 101 dedicated helpline for the virus," the statement added.

Mid Ulster Football League Secretary Stephen Magill told the BBC: " We are taking a pro-active approach and have reached out to our governing bodies and the health service on how to deal with this."

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart praised the clubs for their swift action on the matter.

She tweeted: "Thoughts are with the young man who has contracted this and I wish him a speedy recovery. The club are to be commended for their swift actions and following NHS advice for the other players."

On Saturday the Department of Health announced three new presumptive positive results for coronavirus.

The department said all the latest three cases are adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.

Public Health Agency staff are working to identify contacts the individuals may have had to prevent further spread of the virus.