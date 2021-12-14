Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths, 1,581 new cases as nearly 23,000 people get booster jab in 24 hours

Death toll stands at 2,932Trusts warn of long waits for jabs

Large queues outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for walk-in vaccination centre as Northern Ireland's booster roll-out was extended to over-30s. The Health Department says the acceleration of the booster programme comes ahead of “the expected surge of Omicron variant cases in Northern Ireland in January”. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that four people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting Covid-19.

Some 20 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 31 the previous week.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,932.

A further 1,581 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since testing began to 343,040.

There has been a stark uptake in those going to receive their booster jabs as walk-vaccination clinics opened on Monday to those aged over 30 and who did not have their second dose in the past three months.

In the last 24 hours alone, nearly 23,000 received their third booster jab. Health trusts have warned of long queues for jabs at their centres.

The Belfast Health Trust tweeted to say that its vaccination centre was “extremely busy” adding that “due to high demand, you may have to wait”.

The Southern Trust put out an online appeal for all trained staff “preferably who have previously administered the Covid-19 vaccine... to come forward” and help support a rapid expansion of its Covid vaccination booster programme over the next three weeks.

The Northern Trust warned that its vaccination hub at Seven Towers Leisure Centre was fully booked with scheduled appointments, with walk-ins limited to 140 people between 3pm and 5pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Western Trust says the vaccine centre at Templemore will close after Tuesday and from Wednesday, vaccines will be rolled out of the Foyle Arena in Derry, not An Chroi Community Centre as was planned.

The trust says this is due to the size of the venue and the vast number of people coming forward for boosters.

There are 326 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 31 confirmed Covid-19 patients in intensive care, 27 of which are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 107% with nine hospitals operating over capacity.

There are 35 active coronavirus outbreaks in care homes, bringing the total number of outbreaks that have occurred in care homes here to 1,016.

Over the past seven days 11,772 people have tested positive.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

To date, 3,238,116 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, the mandatory Covid-19 certification scheme was also approved by MLAs.

Out of 83 MLAS, 59 voted for the legally enforceable coronavirus passport scheme, while 24 voted no and one member voted in both lobbies, meaning their vote does not count.

People must show either proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid to enter licensed premises and entertainment venues.

Venues which breach the rules could face fines of up to £10,000.