Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,019 positive new cases

A further four deaths linked to Covid-19 and 1,019 positive new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 2,669.

Hospital occupancy is now at 105%, which includes 329 Covid-19 occupied beds.

To date, 2,618,520 Covid vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,239,213 second doses.

It comes after medics have raised concerns over plans to reopen nightclubs on October 31 despite rising hospital pressures.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Robin Swann also called for extra health funding to avoid regular dependence on Army medics.

He was speaking after meeting Army medics completing their latest deployment at the Ulster Hospital where they were helping to ease pressure on staff.

Mr Swann has said the Army should not become a “permanent fixture” in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.