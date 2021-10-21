Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,051 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,639

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus have been announced by the Department of Health on Thursday.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,639.

Thursday’s figures also reveal a further 1,051 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,974 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 263,448 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, the same figure as the week before.

Over the past seven days 8,582 people have tested positive, a decrease from 9,017 the week before.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 107%, and 10 facilities are over capacity.

There are 357 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 390 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 35 people are currently in intensive care, an increase of two from Wednesday’s figure.

There were 193 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 205 the previous week.

There are currently 55 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of 12 compared to the past week.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 2,599,370 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,319,098 first doses.

There were 2,201 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 39,568 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, a leading virologist has said the UK is probably already close to 100,000 new cases of the virus per day.

Dr Smith, from the University of Cambridge, told BBC Breakfast that around half of Covid cases are asymptomatic.

"So probably, with detected cases at 50,000, we're probably already close to 100,000 cases a day anyway, we just don't know about lots of them," he said.

"We are looking very hard, we're doing more than a million tests a day now, but probably we do have really high levels bordering on that sort of number at the moment."

Dr Smith added: "The trend at the moment in cases is upwards, but the more reassuring trend for the moment is how many people are becoming severely unwell, how many people are losing their lives and that number, thankfully, does remain very, very low, and that's a direct testimony to the performance of the vaccines."