Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,060 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,517

Four further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,060 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

One of the deaths reported in the latest figures occurred outside the current reporting period.

The latest figures on Wednesday show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,517.

A further 1,060 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,011 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 229,501 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 35 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 44 the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,738 people have tested positive, a decrease from 9,521 the week before.

There are currently 397 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 464 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 34 people are currently in intensive care, with a further two admissions into ICU since Tuesday.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and eight facilities are over capacity.

There were 213 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 267 the previous week.

There are currently 102 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of 12 compared to the past week.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,509,462 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,306,822 first doses.

There were 547 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has told people being influenced by coronavirus vaccine conspiracy theories to "catch themselves on".

Mr Poots expressed concern that some people were choosing not to get a jab because they believed "nonsense" on social media.

He also said he did not believe another lockdown was the way to tackle high infection rates in the region.

"I don't believe lockdowns actually can deliver what's needed," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"What can deliver is people being sensible and being rational.

"Actually that cohort which haven't taken the vaccination - some because they couldn't be bothered and others who have listened to nonsense that has been going out on social media - we really need people to get vaccinated.

"People are listening to the biggest load of rubbish, and someone said to me the other day that everybody who has taken the vaccination will all be dead in three years, and this is the sort of nonsense that has been spread amongst a small cadre of people.”

Mr Poots was speaking at the Balmoral Show, where a mobile vaccination clinic is currently set up.

The Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to avail of the chance to get a vaccine while attending the show.

“I would urge anyone who is planning to visit the Show over the next few days to use the opportunity to visit the clinic and get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. Vaccination will help protect you and the people who are close to you,” he said.

The mobile clinic is located at stand B30, near the show ring and is offering walk-in first dose jabs from today until 5pm on Saturday September 25.

Those vaccinated with a first dose at the Show will be able to receive their second dose via a community pharmacy.