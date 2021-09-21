Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,145 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,513

Four further deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,145 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

One of the deaths came outside the current reporting period.

The latest figures on Tuesday show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,513.

A further 1,145 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,472 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 228,441 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 34 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, down from 51 the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,992 people have tested positive, down from 9,914 the week before.

There are currently 384 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 479 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 32 people are currently in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and six facilities are over capacity.

There were 203 Covid admissions in the past week, down from 279 the previous week.

There are currently 103 active outbreaks in care homes – a decrease of 14 in the past week.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 2,508,203 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,306,326 first doses.

There were 503 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.