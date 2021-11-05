Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,164 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,741

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

The total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,741.

A further 1,164 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 3,190 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 280,974 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 44 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, an increase of four on the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,993 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,254 the week before.

There are 380 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 423 inpatients seven days ago.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 106%, with nine hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

The figures show 43 people are currently in intensive care, two above Thursday’s figure.

There were 189 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 219 the previous week.

There are currently 36 active outbreaks in care homes, with 14 less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Friday, a total of 2,707,819 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,333,577 first doses.

There were 8,020 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 115,518 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.