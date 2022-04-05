Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,387 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,346

Four Covid-19-related deaths and a further 1,387 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

Two of the deaths reported occurred outside the current recording period.

The latest figures on Tuesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,346.

A total of 692,137 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Under current Northern Ireland rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR.

Over the past seven days 7,857 people have tested positive, a decrease from 12,253 the week before.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 35 the week before.

There are currently 530 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 208 admissions in the last seven days - a decrease from 309 recorded the week before.

The figures show six people are currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 108% capacity.

Ten of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 150 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,761,362 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 983,766 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.