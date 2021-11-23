Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,476 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,847

A further four deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,476 positive new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Northern Ireland to 2,847.

Capacity in Northern Ireland hospitals remains at 103% with six out of 12 over capacity.

There are 390 patients with Covid-19 of which 33 require intensive care and 25 on a ventilator. Admission numbers are dropping. There have been 195 in the past week compared to 218 in the week before.

In the past seven days there have been 11,502 positive cases, up from 10,738 the previous week. Cases are most prevalent in the 40 to 44 age category.

Deaths are decreasing. There have been 34 in the past seven days compared to 40 in the same period in the past week.

There are 30 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

It follows a statement from the Stormont Executive, calling for stronger action on containing the virus to prevent “severe” restrictions this winter.

With community transmission and hospital admissions increasing, the current modelling suggests that hospitals will come under greater pressure in the coming weeks.

The public has been urged to take several steps as individuals which will help to control the rate of transmission.

This includes taking up vaccination including the booster when it is offered, with the executive calling the benefits “unequivocal” against the stark alternative.

The statement said that unvaccinated adults under 50 are 11 times more likely to need hospitalisation, and those unvaccinated over 50 are four times more likely to die.

A renewed plea to work from home where possible was issued as well as encouraging the public to limit social contacts, too meet outdoors where possible and wearing face coverings in crowded or indoor settings.

The Executive statement continued: “None of us wanted to be in this position, but this pandemic is unpredictable and it continues to pose a threat.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference by working together to keep our society open and protect the health service.

“Let’s do everything we can to ensure we halt the spread of Covid as we approach Christmas.”