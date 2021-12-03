Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,908 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,885

Four new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

This brings the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Northern Ireland up to 2,885.

A further 1,908 individuals have also tested positive for the virus, out of 6,290 people that were tested over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 326 Covid inpatients, with hospitals working at 102% overcapacity and there were 163 Covid-linked hospital admissions overall in the last week.

At present, there are 30 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, remaining the same as Thursday’s figure. Of those 30 people, 28 are on ventilators.

There are 36 care home outbreaks at present, bringing the number of concluded outbreaks in care homes overall here to 999.

In total, 12,426 people have tested positive in the last seven days, an increase of 742 individuals on the week before.

The figures also reveal that the highest number of individuals testing positive in the last week have been children aged 10-14, accounting for 16.6% of all positive cases.

Girls in this age bracket in particular have been the highest number of individuals with a positive test per 100,000 population.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,085,767 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland since the vaccination scheme began last December, including 1,374,040 first doses and a further 419,415 booster jabs.

Within the last 24 hours alone, 10,838 first, second, third and booster doses of the vaccine were delivered.