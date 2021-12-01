Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,992 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,879

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Two of the death’s reporting in the latest figures occurred outside the current reporting period of between 10am on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

It takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,879.

Hospitals remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 104%.

Six hospitals are operating over capacity.

A total of 332 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospitals which represents a decrease from 423 seven days ago.

A further 1,992 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 5,772 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 320,939 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 37 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 11,517 people have tested positive, a decrease from 11,840 the week before.

The figures show 30 people are in intensive care, one above Tuesday’s figure with 24 on a ventilator.

There were 149 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 208 the previous week.

There are currently 32 active outbreaks in care homes, with one less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,048,854 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,370,570 first doses.

There were 9,710 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 388,851 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.