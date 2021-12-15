Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,156 new cases recorded with eleven hospitals over capacity

Death toll stands at 2,936

Currently around 75pc of GP practices are involved in the roll-out. Photo: Stock image, PA/Nick Potts

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

It takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,936.

Hospitals remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 107%.

Eleven hospitals are operating over capacity.

The latest figures also show over 13,500 booster vaccinations were delivered in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 315 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospitals which represents a decrease from 377 seven days ago.

A further 2,156 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 6,578 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 345,196 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 21 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 32 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 12,166 people have tested positive, a decrease from 12,376 the week before.

The figures show 32 people are in intensive care, one above Tuesday’s figure with 27 on a ventilator.

There were 144 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 199 the previous week.

There are currently 32 active outbreaks in care homes, the same figure as the previous seven days.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,262,441 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,388,472 first doses.

There were 15,000 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 569,326 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.