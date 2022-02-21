Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,235 positive cases confirmed by Department of Health

Northern Ireland’s death toll rises to 3,184Another 2,235 positive cases reported in 24 hours

The Department of Health has reported another four people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 2,235 positive cases were also reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland’s death toll has reached 3,184 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There has been 17,176 positive cases in the last week, down from 21,505 in the previous seven days.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Monday.

Hospital occupancy is at 105%. There are 12 Covid-19 confirmed patients in intensive care with seven of those on a ventilator. A total of 443 Covid patients are currently in hospital.

And 174 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Monday, a total of 3,711,837 vaccines have been administered.