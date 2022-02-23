Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,294 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,193

Lateral flow test used to detect Covid-19. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Four Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,294 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Wednesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,193.

A total of 613,731 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 16,692 people have tested positive, a decrease from 19,402 the week before.

Some 24 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - an increase from 22 the week before.

There are currently 480 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 215 admissions in the last seven days - a significant decrease from 261 recorded the week before.

The figures show six people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 107% capacity.

Nine of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 163 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,714,525 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 954,125 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.