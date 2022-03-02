Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,407 new cases

The Department of Health has confirmed a further four deaths linked to coronavirus along with 2,407 new cases.

This brings the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in Northern Ireland to 3,217.

Hospital occupancy stands at 107% with 477 Covid inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals.

This includes five patients with coronavirus in intensive care units.

Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout has seen 3,724,892 jabs administered while there are currently 154 outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The latest figures follow an Audit Office report that said frontline staff had struggled to get access to Personal Protection Equipment during the early days of the crisis.

Read more Health workers struggled to get enough PPE as pandemic grew, report finds

The auditor general Kieran Donnelly said there had been less than one week’s supply of most items throughout most of March 2020.

He has now called for an improved system of meeting demand that can develop flexible supply chains in future.

During the start of the pandemic, demand for PPE equipment rose by 429% in comparison to 2019, with the need for certain specific items spiking by as much as 3,700% and 16,500%.

This all took place against a backdrop of intense global demand which meant supplies became very limited.