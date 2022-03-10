Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,602 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,245

Four Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,602 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths recorded in the latest figures occurred outside the current reporting period.

The latest figures on Thursday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,245.

A total of 646,794 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 15,536 people have tested positive, an increase from 14,705 the week before.

Some 18 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 28 the week before.

There are currently 483 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 241 admissions in the last seven days - a slight decrease from 252 recorded the week before.

The figures show just one person is currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 104% capacity.

Eight of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 164 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,734,761 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 967,545 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.