Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,683 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,241

Over the past seven days 14,974 people have tested positive, a decrease from 15,194 cases the previous seven days.

Four Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,683 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

One of the deaths recorded in the latest figures occurred outside the current reporting period.

The latest figures on Wednesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,241.

A total of 644,192 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 15,322 people have tested positive, an increase from 14,677 the week before.

Some 17 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 26 the week before.

There are currently 481 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 248 admissions in the last seven days - a slight increase from 260 recorded the week before.

The figures show two people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 105% capacity.

Seven of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 160 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,733,444 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 966,586 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.